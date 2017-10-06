Mixed fortunes for rand, at mercy of international events

The rand got off to a shaky start against the dollar on Friday morning but held up against the pound, which came under renewed pressure partly because of internal UK politics.

US nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day are expected to determine the short-term trend for the dollar, which was has been stronger against a basket of currencies, following an apparent consolidation earlier this week.

Economists expect the world’s biggest economy to have created at least 90,000 in September, which is down significantly from 156,000 in August, because of hurricane-related disruptions.

Despite the slowdown in job creation, the figures are still seen boosting the dollar — which would put further pressure on the rand, as it heads for a fifth straight weekly loss.

The weaker rand and a rising Brent crude oil price, could put upward pressure on inflation, which the Reserve Bank expects to average 5.3% in 2017.

TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the dollar was in the "driving seat and keeps pulling the strings in the FX market at the moment".

At 9.35am, the rand was at R13.7025 to the dollar from R13.6910‚ at R16.0164 to the euro from R16.0270 and at R17.9201 to the pound from R17.9567.

The euro was at $1.1689 from $1.1706.