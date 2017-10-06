The JSE closed higher on Friday, lifted by rand hedges, while the property index and retailers gained despite a softer rand.

Positive sentiment about US economic growth had driven risk assets to record highs during the past week, and put emerging-market currencies and bonds under pressure. After a multi-session winning streak, major US equity markets opened softer on Friday, but the German DAX 30 reached an intra-day record high, hovering just below 13,000 points.

Momentum SP Reid Securities said in a note that upbeat economic data‚ optimism about the upcoming US third-quarter earnings, and US tax reforms supported risk assets. Local retailers had appeared over-sold recently, Momentum said.

Two important global market milestones had been reached on Thursday, including six straight sessions of records highs on the S&P 500, and the lowest ever level for the Vix "fear gauge" index, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

While record-low debt spreads and a record low fear gauge may point to over-optimism, previous cycles seemed to indicate that the Vix tended to stay at low levels for extended periods, and this did not necessary signal an imminent sudden reversal, said Cairns.

Glencore closed 0.11% higher at R66.14. The group announced earlier it had secured a 75% interest in Chevron SA‚ and the whole of Chevron Botswana‚ in a $973m (R13.3bn) deal that it will settle in cash.

Sasol gained 0.83% to R385.

Kumba Iron Ore closed 3.84% lower at R232.75.

British American Tobacco added 1.51% to R853.67.

Lonmin surged 16.9% to R15.15‚ after the platinum producer said earlier it had fulfilled the last requirement to buy out its partners in its Pandora project.

Anglo American Platinum was 1.59% lower at R355.26.

In banks, Barclays Africa gained 0.65% to R142.98, but Standard Bank lost 0.39% to R160.12. Capitec was up 0.79% to R893.04.

Financial services group Discovery shed 1.77% to R138.50, but MMI Holdings rose 2.46% to R17.93.

Steinhoff gained 2.01% to R60.50‚ Shoprite 1.16% to R212.16 and Spar 2.79% to R171.15.

Group Five rocketed 14.5%‚ to R9‚ paring losses during the week to about 17%. The gains came after its new management said it was evaluating numerous potential offers for various subsidiaries and assets.

Naspers was up 0.9% to a record R3‚164.69. It gained 8.38% in the week.

Mediclinic rose 3.52% to R122.80.

At 5.40pm‚ the Dow was off 0.06%‚ and the S&P 500 0.23%. European markets were mixed‚ with the CAC 40 down 0.38% and the DAX 30 0.13%‚ while the FTSE 100 was up 0.19%.

Brent crude slumped 3.08% to $55.24 a barrel‚ amid fears over Tropical Storm Nate. Gold was up 0.51% to $1‚273.15 an ounce while platinum was off 0.03% to $913.56.

The rand was at R13.7386 to the dollar from R13.691.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.44% to 51‚800 points. It gained 3.32% during the week‚ its best performance since July. The number of contracts traded was 27‚715 from Thursday’s 24‚865.