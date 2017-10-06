JSE opens with broad gains, to set fresh record

The JSE opened firmer on Friday, at another record, after the euro weakened on rising concern about the situation in Spain, where Catalonian leaders have threatened to secede, raising the spectre of a civil war in the country.

The local bourse has benefited this week from a stronger dollar, which has driven rand hedges higher.

All major indices were higher at the opening on Friday, led by property, platinum mines and retailers, which lagged in Thursday’s record-setting performance.

"Retailers are currently much oversold but have not exhibited clear improvement in short-term metrics," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The market was eyeing crucial US nonfarm data later in the day. "The data has the potential to surprise given the possible effects of the various hurricanes in Texas and Florida," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

The stronger dollar resulted in renewed weakness in emerging-market currencies, with the rand closing lower at R13.691 to the dollar in overnight trade. The euro was at $1.1688 from $1.1706.

The JSE firmed above 57,000 for the first time on Thursday as rand hedges and miners benefited from the weaker currency.

Banks have also headed into record territories with strong performances from Standard Bank and Capitec. Barclays Bank and Nedbank have been the laggards.

Commodities were flat and Brent crude edged lower on Friday, while the Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.5% higher at 22,775.39, yet another record, on Thursday. Asian markets were up on Friday with the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gaining 0.3% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong up 0.04%.

The S&P 500 completed its longest winning streak in a number of years on Thursday, Momentum analysts said. The S&P 500 is up 14% so far this year, having risen in eight consecutive sessions — the best annual performance since 2013 — and the Dow has gained 15.2%.

At 9.35am the JSE all share was up 0.45% to 57,256.40 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.41% to 50,992.50, also a record.

Platinum miners rose 0.78%, food and drug retailers 0.76%, general retailers 0.63%, property 0.61%, gold 0.53% and financials 0.47%.

Sasol added 0.65% to R384.33.

British American Tobacco rose 1.17% to R850.82.

Lonmin was the top performer among platinum stocks, jumping 12% to R14.61.

Nedbank led the major banks, adding 0.71% to R206.95. Capitec rose 0.72% to R892.40.

Financial advisory group PSG Konsult rose 1.83% to R8.91. Interim results to end-August, released on Thursday, revealed that recurring headline earnings per share rose 10%.

Among retailers Woolworths rose 0.97% to R59.07 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 1.23% to R23.78.

Hyprop rose 1.12% to R106.93 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.61% to R181 among property stocks.

Naspers was up 0.70% to R3,158.59.

Mediclinic rose 1.9% to R120.87.

Newly listed Stadio Holdings rose 2.5% to R5.74.