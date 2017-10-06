JSE could push further into record territory, after US and Asian gains
The JSE enjoyed the odometer effect of the all share index clocking 57,000 points for the first time on Thursday. The all share reached a fresh record of 57,061 points, but closed just shy of 57,000 at 56,999.8 points.
The top 40 index also reached a fresh record of 50,847.6, making Thursday its second consecutive day of moving into record territory.
One of the exchange-traded funds that track the index, Satrix Top 40, rose 0.85% to R51.01.
The JSE took its cue from Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed at a record for its sixth consecutive day on Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 0.56% to 2,552 points, the Nasdaq index gained 0.78% to 6,585 points and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.5% to 22,775 points.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.9% on Friday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.39% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.32% ahead of the JSE’s opening, indicating the local bourse may be in for another record-breaking day.
The US releases September employment data at 2.30pm South African time. Its unemployment rate is expected to have held level at 4.4%.
The rand was trading nearly unchanged at R13.69/$, R16.02/€, and R17.92/£ at 7am.
Please sign in or register to comment.