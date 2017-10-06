Markets

JSE continues to rally reaching new records, above 57,000 points

06 October 2017 - 14:12 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The JSE extended its record run on Friday and is now headed for its best weekly gain since mid-July.

The all share was up 0.54% to 57,305.40 points at lunchtime, bringing gains so far this week to about 3%.

The impetus came largely from heavyweight industrial stocks, which were buoyed by the shaky rand, that slipped through R13.70 to the dollar.

Bargain-hunting was also apparent in some of the recently sold-down healthcare stocks, helping to push the industrial 25 index to a record.

The global backdrop was also supportive of the local market, with some major markets pushing to historical peaks.

Momentum SP Reid Securities said in a note that upbeat economic data, optimism about the upcoming US third-quarter earnings and US tax reforms supported risk assets. The US non-farm payrolls report, due out this afternoon, will likely provide a short-term catalyst for markets. Economists expect the US to have created about 90,000 jobs in September, down from 156,000 in August.

Lonmin surged 25% to R16.22, after the platinum producer earlier announced that it had fulfilled the last requirement to buy out its partners in its Pandora project.

Nearly a year ago, Anglo American Platinum had agreed to sell its 42.5% stake in Pandora for R400m cash and a share of profit for six years.

British American Tobacco was up 2.01% to R857.92 and Bidcorp 2.47% to R313.71.

Mediclinic International was up 2.57% to R121.67 and Life Healthcare 2.7% to R25.47.

Financial services group MMI was up 1.83% to R17.82 and FirstRand 1.16% to R53.01.

Group Five rose 8.14% to R8.50, paring losses on the week to about 21%. The gains come after its new management said it was evaluating numerous potential offers for various subsidiaries and assets.

