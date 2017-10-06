Investors shrug off SA uncertainties

"We don’t see any reason to be cautious," he said.

The optimism may be misplaced. The governing ANC is embroiled in a leadership battle, while tepid economic growth means tax revenue is falling short of projections, complicating Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s task as he prepares to present his mid-term budget on October 25.

Any sign of fiscal slippage could break SA’s tenuous hold on an investment-grade rating for its rand debt — and cost the country its place in indices tracked by investors overseeing trillions of dollars.

Once that happens, many of the offshore investors holding about $45bn of the country’s local-currency government bonds may be forced to sell.

Outflows could reach as much as $14bn, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The bond market has not priced in that outcome, says Absa Bank strategist Mike Keenan, who predicts benchmark 10-year yields could rise above 9% in the first half of 2018. The yield increased two basis points to 8.64% by 11.17am in Johannesburg.

Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings, which both have investment-level ratings on SA’s local-currency debt, are reviewing their assessments in November.

With Fitch Ratings having cut its evaluation to subinvestment grade, one further reduction would dump the bonds into the junk category.

"If we are downgraded, we are likely to sell off and see outflows after the event, much like Turkey did," Keenan says.

"There is increased country risk whether there is a downgrade or not and we believe there is scope for credit spreads to widen and core yields to move higher going into year-end."

That is not the only risk. Apart from the ANC’s leadership contest, which culminates in an elective conference in December, offshore investors should also be fretting about the rand, which has dropped 3.4% against the dollar since June.

SA’s currency was the worst performer among emerging-market peers in the carry trade this half and has the highest implied volatility, suggesting traders expect price swings to widen. The rand weakened 0.4% to 13.6229/$ on Thursday.

For now, yields are high enough to compensate for the uncertainty, said Kevin Daly, a London-based emerging-market portfolio manager at Standard Life Aberdeen, which oversees about $871bn.

South African 10-year bonds have the highest yield among investment-rated local-currency bonds of emerging-market nations.

"The leadership contest is a primary event and it looks like it will be a very tight vote, but there won’t be great outflows" regardless of who wins, Daly says. "We don’t think the ratings agencies will be in any mood to move in November until they see what happens at the [ANC] elective conference."

While foreigners are still happy to take the yield in return for the risks, local investors are wary about the debt, according to Malcolm Charles, a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management in Cape Town.

Slowing inflation and dovish monetary policy are bond-supportive, but the key risk is the mid-term budget policy statement, he says.

"The global environment of low yields in developed nations has also been supportive, but is likely to become less so going forward," Charles says.

"Local appetite is very negative with the market concerned about the budget."

Bloomberg