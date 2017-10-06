Futures track firmer JSE as the Dow falters

South African futures closed at a record high for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, tracking the firmer local bourse, while the Dow stumbled following the release of a report on US jobs.

US non-farm payroll numbers for September came in mixed on Friday, and were closely watched as the market anticipates the probability of US monetary policy tightening this year. There was a surprise drop in employment, even as wage growth surprised to the upside.

The effect of hurricanes Irma and Harvey may have affected the figures — Louisiana is bracing for landfall of Tropical Storm Nate this weekend.

There are no major data releases on Monday, but Thursday sees reports on both mining and manufacturing for August.

Manufacturing numbers were expected to be slightly better, while mining could show a contraction of 2% year on year, from a 0.9% drop in July. The decline in mining was off a high base, but in the year to July, had risen 4.5% year on year, aided by a lift in commodity prices and increased global growth momentum, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

It was not clear if politics would be the dominant driver in markets next week, but it was set to be a significant factor once again, said Kaplan.

Issues that could effect the market include ongoing questions over the future of UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who may face challenges from within her Conservative Party. Possible further ramifications from the Catalan independence vote from Spain may also feature.

The all share closed 0.41% higher at 57‚231.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.44% to 51‚010.40 points‚ also a record. Food and drug retailers gained 1.54%‚ general retailers 0.65%‚ property 0.55%‚ industrials 0.54%, and financials 0.29%. The platinums index lost 0.05%.

The all share ended the week 2.97% higher‚ its best weekly performance since July. It has gained 12.99% so far this year.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.06%, and the S&P 500 0.23%. European markets were mixed, with the CAC 40 down 0.38% and the DAX 30 0.13%, while the FTSE 100 was up 0.19%.

Brent crude slumped 3.08% to $55.24 a barrel, amid fears over Tropical Storm Nate. Gold was up 0.51% to $1,273.15 an ounce while platinum was off 0.03% to $913.56.

The rand was at R13.7386 to the dollar from R13.691.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.44% to 51,800 points. It gained 3.32% during the week, its best performance since July. The number of contracts traded was 27,715 from Thursday’s 24,865.