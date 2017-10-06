Bonds weaken and dollar trends firmer ahead of US jobs data release

South African bonds lost ground at midday on Friday as US bond yields rose ahead of the release of the US nonfarm payrolls report for September, due at 2.30pm SA time.

With the dollar trending higher on the weaker US bond market, this could indicate that the market is anticipating a better-than-expected number.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that economists expected just 80,000 new jobs to have been created in September, down from 156,000 in August, but expected average hourly earnings to bump back up to 0.3% higher from just 0.1%.

The report will influence the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates before year-end.

"The US 10-year bond has edged gradually higher as a December rate hike becomes increasingly cemented with a strong likelihood that 2017 will end with a final policy adjustment, from the federal open market committee," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The US 10-year was bid at 2.3662% from 2.3491% at midday.

The euro was at $1.1699 from $1.1706.

At 11.31am the R186 yield was at 8.655% from 8.635% and the R207 was at 7.395% from 7.37%.

The rand was at R13.7284 to the dollar from R13.691%.

Positive sentiment about US economic growth has driven risk assets to record highs over the past week and put emerging-market currencies and bonds under pressure.

The R186 yield was at 8.395% on September 20.