Bonds weaken ahead of US jobs report

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning as markets looked to the release of the US nonfarm payrolls report for September, due at 2.30pm SA time.

Economists expect the number of jobs created in the world’s largest economy to have fallen, with the drop attributed to the effects of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that economists expect just 80,000 new jobs to be created, down from 156,000 in August, but expect average hourly earnings to bump back up to 0.3% from just 0.1% last month.

The report will inform the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates before year-end.

Positive sentiment about US economic growth has driven risk assets to record highs over the past week and put emerging-market currencies and bonds under pressure.

Nedbank analysts said foreigners sold R1.32bn worth South African government bonds on Wednesday, but flows remained positive for the week to date.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said on Friday: "It was all about the American Dream on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened, equities rallied and Treasuries slipped, as the latest batch of data and hawkish Fed comments fuelled optimism about the state of the US economy.

"Ahead of today's payroll figures, emerging markets felt the brunt of this, with the local bond market and the rand experiencing weakness for most of the afternoon."

At 9.06am on Friday, the bid on the benchmark R186 government bond was at 8.65% from Thursday’s 8.635%.

US 10-year Treasuries were bid at 2.3563% from 2.324%

The rand was at R13.7023 from R13.6910.