Bonds steady after mixed US jobs report

South African bonds remained fractionally weaker on Friday afternoon, but showed little reaction after the US non-farm payrolls numbers for September came in significantly lower than expected.

US wage growth, a key measure of inflation, grew slightly faster than expected, with the rand weakening to the dollar shortly after the announcement. After trading at R13.76 just before the release, the rand lost about 4c, before recovering to R13.7738 at 3pm. The local unit had closed at R13.691 on Thursday.

Bonds were, however, unaffected by the announcement, with the R186 last bid at 8.660% from 8.635%, and the R207 at 7.40% from 7.37%.

US employers shed a seasonally adjusted 33,000 non-farm jobs in September, the first negative reading on payrolls in seven years, while the unemployment rate dropped to a new business-cycle low of 4.2%, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 80,000 new jobs and a 4.4% jobless rate. However, average hourly earnings jumped 0.45%, from a forecast of 0.3%.

Both the drop in the job numbers, and rise in wages, could be attributed to hurricane-related effects in Texas and Florida, the latter as lower paid workers fell out of the sample, the newswire said.

The US non-farm payrolls report was the key data release this week, which was dominated by focus on the dollar, recently buoyed by optimism over the US’s growth outlook.