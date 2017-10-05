Markets

Rand stuck in a range as markets await US jobs report

05 October 2017 - 10:22 Andries Mahlangu
The rand traded patchily against major currencies on Thursday morning, and was a lot calmer than at the start of the week.

"Stability has returned to global markets and this is feeding through into the rand," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in a note.

With no significant data scheduled, the rand is expected to maintain its current ranges throughout the session.

Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report is coming into focus, with economists expecting the world’s largest economy to have created at least 90,000 jobs in September, down from 156,000 in August.

The US jobs data could affect the dollar and, in turn, emerging market currencies like the rand.

The rand has come under significant pressure over the past two weeks as markets have adjusted to an increased possibility of higher interest rates in the US and the UK.

At 9.24am, the rand was at R13.6019 to the dollar from R13.5683‚ at R16.0202 to the euro from R15.9596 and at R17.9494 to the pound from R17.9817.

The euro was at $1.1778 from $1.1763.

