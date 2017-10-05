Rand extends losses against the dollar, but gains against the pound

The rand retained its weaker bias to the dollar on Thursday afternoon, but had managed to firm against sterling, which was sharing UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s woes.

The pound came under pressure amid questions of a leadership challenge against May, and therefore government stability, after a "shambolic" speech at a UK Conservative Party conference, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. The pound was also in focus ahead of speeches by Bank of England officials.

The series of mishaps at May’s speech included coughing, a stunt by a comedian, and letters falling off the "building a country that works for everyone" message on the stage. May’s speech, however, comes as the country continues to navigate through Brexit negotiations.

Analysts expected range-bound trade for the rand ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, a key signal on future monetary policy.

The dollar had been bullish in recent sessions, following a series of positive data releases and hawkish commentary by a number US Federal Reserve governors.

Meanwhile, the euro was little moved by the release of European Central Bank minutes on Thursday, which gave little detail on plans to scale back asset purchases under quantitative easing, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said that at the moment, markets seemed to be pricing in more positive data from the US. "This can mean that weaker data from the nonfarm payrolls could lead to bigger losses and a break towards R13.45 to the dollar."

At 3pm‚ the rand was at R13.6243 to the dollar from R13.5683, at R15.9816 to the euro from R15.9596 and at R17.8949 to the pound from R17.9817.

The euro was at $1.1731 from $1.1763.