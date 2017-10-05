Oil stable, as an expected Russian-Saudi deal balances out US export rise

Singapore — Oil prices stabilised on Thursday on expectation that Saudi Arabia and Russia would extend production cuts, although record US exports dragged on the market.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $55.89 a barrel at 2.59am GMT, up 9c or 0.16% from their previous close.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a pledge by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, including Russia, to cut oil output to boost prices could be extended to the end of 2018, instead of expiring in March 2018.

The statement came ahead of a visit by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to Moscow.

"Putin and Salman will most likely reach, but not announce, an agreement to extend the Opec/non-Opec production deal, though with a commitment to taper the cuts," said consultancy Eurasia Group.

The pact on cutting output by about 1.8-million barrels a day took effect in January this year.

In the US, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were a touch weaker, trading at $49.97 a barrel, down 1c from their last close.

That came after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said late on Wednesday that US crude oil exports jumped to 1.98-million barrels a day last week, surpassing the previous week’s record of 1.5-million barrels a day.

The increase has been triggered by the wide discount in US WTI prices against international Brent crude prices, which makes US oil exports attractive.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark’s Saxo Bank, said it was "still too early" for oil markets to expect crude prices to see a sustained period above $60 a barrel.

Beyond short-term market drivers, analysts at Barclays bank said oil demand could be seriously dented by improving fuel efficiency and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs).

"EV uptake and increased fleet fuel-efficiency could cut oil demand by about 3.5-million barrels a day in 2025," the bank said.

That is almost as much as major Opec member Iran produces.

Should the uptake of electric vehicles rise to one-third of new cars by 2040, as many industry analysts expect, up from just 1% today, that could "affect oil demand by about 9-million barrels a day", Barclays said.

Reuters