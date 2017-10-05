Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand-hedges and Naspers push JSE to 57,000 points

05 October 2017 - 18:47 Karl Gernetzky
JSE electronic board. File Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
JSE electronic board. File Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

The JSE closed at a record high on Thursday, briefly trading above 57,000 points for the first time, led by miners and rand-hedges.

The industrial and top-40 indices also pushed to record highs, with the direction of the local bourse again largely determined by a few large shares, including Naspers and Vodacom.

Dual-listed shares in general were lifted, and the rand was again on the back foot against the dollar, as markets await crucial US non-farm payroll data on Friday.

The gold index led the losses, but gold as an asset class remained under-owned‚ Schroders fund manager Mark Lacey said. Some $15-trillion of liquidity had been injected into global financial markets from central banks since 2008. If investors started meaningfully allocating to gold again, gold exchange-traded fund holdings had the potential to grow at significantly higher rates than seen in recent commodity cycles.

The all share closed 0.44% higher at 56‚999.80 points after reaching 57‚061.30 on the day. The blue-chip top 40 closed 0.48% higher at a record 50‚786.40 points. Banks rose 0.83%‚ industrials 0.51%‚ resources 0.46%, and platinum 0.42%.

The gold index lost 0.66%‚ general retailers 0.19%, and property 0.17%.

Among individual shares‚ Anglo American closed 1.73% higher at R262.77‚ the best level so far in 2017.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 2.69% to R242.04.

Exxaro was up 2.37% at R137.45‚ after earlier rising 7%‚ following its announcement earlier in the week that it would up the number of shares it plans to sell in New York-listed Tronox

Anheuser-Busch InBev closed 1.69% higher at R1‚663.65.

Remgro rose 1.75% to R217.45.

Barclays Africa rose 1.74% to R142.05.

Naspers rose 1.34% to a record R3‚136.50.

Vodacom rebounded 2.17% to R154.65. It dropped 3.22% on Wednesday after the Competition Commission accused it of abusing its dominance with its contract with the Treasury.

Tiger Brands was up 1.41% to R382.84.

Newly listed educational group Stadio rose 1.45% to R5.60

At 5.47pm‚ the Dow was up 0.23%‚ and the S&P 500 0.34%. European markets were mixed with the CAC 40 up 0.23% and the FTSE 100 0.47%‚ while the DAX 30 had lost 0.08%.

Brent crude had gained 2.35% to $57.06 a barrel. Gold was down 0.12% to $1‚273.09 an ounce and platinum 0.03% to $914.

The rand was at R13.6400 to the dollar from R13.5683.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.62% to 51‚630 points. The number of contracts traded was 24‚865 from Wednesday’s 25‚645.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE all share flirts with record highs
Markets
2.
JSE could take a breather after record for top 40
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Heavyweights push JSE to near-record ...
Markets
4.
JSE all share within reach of a new record
Markets
5.
Rand firms as weak US data put dollar on back foot
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.