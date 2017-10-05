The JSE closed at a record high on Thursday, briefly trading above 57,000 points for the first time, led by miners and rand-hedges.

The industrial and top-40 indices also pushed to record highs, with the direction of the local bourse again largely determined by a few large shares, including Naspers and Vodacom.

Dual-listed shares in general were lifted, and the rand was again on the back foot against the dollar, as markets await crucial US non-farm payroll data on Friday.

The gold index led the losses, but gold as an asset class remained under-owned‚ Schroders fund manager Mark Lacey said. Some $15-trillion of liquidity had been injected into global financial markets from central banks since 2008. If investors started meaningfully allocating to gold again, gold exchange-traded fund holdings had the potential to grow at significantly higher rates than seen in recent commodity cycles.

The all share closed 0.44% higher at 56‚999.80 points after reaching 57‚061.30 on the day. The blue-chip top 40 closed 0.48% higher at a record 50‚786.40 points. Banks rose 0.83%‚ industrials 0.51%‚ resources 0.46%, and platinum 0.42%.

The gold index lost 0.66%‚ general retailers 0.19%, and property 0.17%.

Among individual shares‚ Anglo American closed 1.73% higher at R262.77‚ the best level so far in 2017.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 2.69% to R242.04.

Exxaro was up 2.37% at R137.45‚ after earlier rising 7%‚ following its announcement earlier in the week that it would up the number of shares it plans to sell in New York-listed Tronox

Anheuser-Busch InBev closed 1.69% higher at R1‚663.65.

Remgro rose 1.75% to R217.45.

Barclays Africa rose 1.74% to R142.05.

Naspers rose 1.34% to a record R3‚136.50.

Vodacom rebounded 2.17% to R154.65. It dropped 3.22% on Wednesday after the Competition Commission accused it of abusing its dominance with its contract with the Treasury.

Tiger Brands was up 1.41% to R382.84.

Newly listed educational group Stadio rose 1.45% to R5.60

At 5.47pm‚ the Dow was up 0.23%‚ and the S&P 500 0.34%. European markets were mixed with the CAC 40 up 0.23% and the FTSE 100 0.47%‚ while the DAX 30 had lost 0.08%.

Brent crude had gained 2.35% to $57.06 a barrel. Gold was down 0.12% to $1‚273.09 an ounce and platinum 0.03% to $914.

The rand was at R13.6400 to the dollar from R13.5683.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.62% to 51‚630 points. The number of contracts traded was 24‚865 from Wednesday’s 25‚645.