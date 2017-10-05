JSE could take a breather after record for top 40

The JSE’s top 40 index set a fresh record of 50,556 points on Wednesday while the all share index closed just 147 points short of its 56,897 record set on August 25.

The top 40 was led higher by Sasol, which rose 3.39% to R380.50, and Naspers, which gained 1.19% to R3,095. Naspers closed above R3,000 for the first time on Tuesday, when it rose 2.88%.

The US’s three main indices managed to push slightly further into record territory on Wednesday, but European markets were down. The Euro Stoxx 50 index fell 0.3%. With a 0.64% slide in the rand, this translated into a 1.32% drop to R57.55 for Sygnia’s exchange-traded fund.

The rand was trading at R13.60/$, R15.99/€ and R18.02/£ at 7am.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE indicated the bourse may stop for a breather after four successive trading days of gains.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was flat while the Topix index was down 0.2%.

Local economic data scheduled for release on Tuesday include the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index at 11.30am and Statistics SA is scheduled to release August’s electricity consumption data at 1pm.