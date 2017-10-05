JSE all share within reach of a new record

The JSE opened marginally higher on Thursday as the stable rand worked against further strong gains among rand hedges, which have rallied to record levels over the past few days on the weaker currency.

The top 40 was in record territory, hitting a new record of 50,673.20 soon after the opening.

The all share is also set to hit a record high on the day, depending on movements in the rand, after closing Wednesday’s trading just 146 points short of the previous record of 56,896.90 reached on August 25.

The rand was near R13.60 to the dollar in early morning trade, from R13.5683 on Wednesday but off the week’s worst level of R13.71 as the dollar lost some ground against the euro.

TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the rand seemed to have stabilised between R13.50/$ and R13.70/$ over the past week as a breakthrough to R13.70 on Tuesday was undone rather quickly.

"The rand’s direction is currently being steered by data and news headlines from the US as local political factors are taking a back seat," he said.

Global markets continued their surge on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing 0.09% stronger at yet another high of 22,661.64.

Asian markets were trading cautiously with a few markets — Hong Kong, China and South Korea — still closed for holidays.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat (up 0.01%).

Central bank decisions in the months ahead will also influence the JSE’s performance as they will affect the dollar and ultimately the rand.

Overall, better economic data has allowed the Fed to maintain its hawkishness, despite inflation surprising to the downside, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

There have been growing calls for tighter monetary policy from the European Central Bank (ECB) as the economic recovery strengthened.

"Despite this the ECB has continued to defend its loose monetary policy stance by citing subdued underlying inflation," Nedbank said.

At 9.25am the all share was 0.16% up at 56,842.40 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.15%. Industrials were up 0.25%, property 0.16% and banks 0.13%.

Among the fallers, the gold index shed 0.98%, food and drug retailers 0.20% and platinum miners 0.16%.

Anglo American was up 0.55% to R259.71.

Exxaro was up 4.28% at R140.02, after earlier rising 7%, following its announcement earlier in the week that it will sell up to 18.4-million shares, or a third of its stock in New York-listed titanium products company Tronox for R5.4bn.

Among gold stocks Sibanye lost 2.29% to R15.34 and Harmony 1.42% to R24.37.

Among banks Standard Bank rose 0.25% to R160.90 but Barclays Africa shed 0.27% to R139.25.

Steinhoff Africa Retail gained 0.52% to R23.40.

International property group Nepi Rockcastle was up 0.12% to R179.22.

Naspers rose 0.55% to R3,111.92.

Vodacom rebounded 2.72% to R155.47. It dropped 3.22% on Wednesday after the Competition Commission accused the mobile operator of abusing its dominance in its contract with the Treasury.