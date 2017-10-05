JSE all share hits record 57,000 points as miners and banks shine

The JSE all share closed at a record high on Thursday, firming above the 57,000 points level for the first time, as the weaker rand supported industrials and miners and as banks gained in risk-on trade.

It was the fifth successive upside close for the all share.

Rand hedges, such as Naspers and Richemont, have been trading in record territory for must of the week. Global miners, notably Anglo American, are trading at annual highs.

Anheuser-Busch InBev joined the run among the traditional rand hedges on Thursday, gaining 1.69% after it said it had completed a deal to sell its 54.5% in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

The all share finally caught up with surging US and global markets after a three-year consolidation phase, analysts said.

"The punch to the upside by the JSE all share has left a number of domestic indices fairly stretched in the very short term, arguing for a slight value retracement from current levels," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The all share is up 12.5% so far in 2017 and is trading at an average price-earnings ratio of 19.7, an improvement on the p:e of above 20 earlier in the year. This could indicate that present valuations are supported by company earnings, mainly from the rand hedges that dominate the top 40.

Trading volume was low, touching R15bn at the close of the JSE from an average daily R20bn, as the Hang Seng was closed on the day for a public holiday.

Gold shares were the laggards on the day, but analysts said gold still had upside potential, despite a firming dollar. The greenback has gained on the euro on prospects of a rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in December, and another three hikes of 25 basis points each in 2018.

Gold as an asset class remained underowned, Schroders fund manager Mark Lacey said.

Despite having a solid track record as a currency of last resort in times of uncertainty, and despite the current global environment being arguably more uncertain than at any point since the Second World War, current gold ETF (exchange-traded funds) holdings as a percentage of global ETF assets are tiny, he said.

The current weighting in North American gold equities on the S&P 500 and Canada’s TSX has fallen to just 0.6%, after reaching a peak of more than 2% in 2012, Lacey said.

The JSE’s gold index is down 1.28 so far this year while the resources 10 has gained 13.7%.

The Dow was up 0.18% at the JSE’s close, aiming for yet another record. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 adding 0.40% and the DAX 30 losing 0.13%.

The all share closed 0.44% higher at 56,999.80 points after reaching 57,061.30 in the day. The blue-chip top 40 closed 0.48% higher at a record 50,786.40 points. Banks rose 0.83%, industrials 0.51%, resources 0.46% and platinum 0.42%.

The gold index lost 0.66%, general retailers 0.19% and property 0.17%.

Among individual shares, Anglo American closed 1.73% higher at R262.77, the best level so far in 2017.

Sasol was up 0.35% at R381.83. Brent rose 2.28% to $57.025 a barrel in early evening trade.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 2.69% to R242.04.

Exxaro was up 2.37% at R137.45, after earlier rising 7%, following its announcement earlier in the week that it would sell up to 18.4-million shares, or a third of its stock, in New York-listed titanium products company Tronox, for R5.4bn.

Anheuser-Busch InBev closed 1.69% higher at R1,663.65, Bell Equipment recovered 3.77% to R11 and

Remgro rose 1.75% to R217.45.

Among gold stocks, Harmony lost 0.93% to R24.49 and Sibanye 0.64% to R15.60.

Barclays Africa rose 1.74% to R142.05.

Steinhoff Africa Retail gained 0.90% to R23.49 and Woolworths 0.95% to R58.50..

International property group Nepi Rockcastle was up 0.5% to R179.90.

Naspers rose 1.34% to a record R3,136.50.

Vodacom rebounded 2.17% to R154.65. It dropped 3.22% on Wednesday after the Competition Commission accused the mobile operator of abusing its dominance in its contract with the Treasury.

Tiger Brands was up 1.41% to R382.84.

Newly listed educational group Stadio rose 1.45% to R5.60