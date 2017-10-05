JSE all share flirts with record highs

The JSE stretched its rally into the fifth straight session on Thursday, with the all share sitting near record highs. But with some of the major markets shut for public holidays, the local share market appeared to lack enough momentum to push to new highs.

The all share was up 0.20% to 56,863 points at lunchtime, with the top 40 managing to push to record highs. The impetus came from a few, big, individual stocks spread across the sectors, including mining and industrials.

Vodacom was the star performer on the top 40, bouncing back after a sharp drop in the wake of claims that it abused its dominance in its exclusive contract to render communication services to the government.

"In the light of the questions raised about recent government contracts with the private sector, the market is very sensitive to any potential transactions involving other private companies that could be drawn into the state-capture controversy," said Caroline Cremen, portfolio manager at Adviceworx.

Anglo American was on a tear in the resource sector, pushing to highs last seen in 2014, and taking gains to about 10% since Friday

Europe’s leading markets were narrowly mixed at midday, following a lacklustre session in Asia, where Hong Kong and Chinese markets were closed for holidays.

Anglo American Platinum was up 2.38% to R359.12 and Exxaro 2.79% to R138.02.

Vodacom was up 2.99% to R155.88, but MTN Group lost 1.61% to R121.69. Imperial Holdings was up 1.8% to R196.58.

Group Five was off 3.11% to R8.40.