Gold treads water ahead of US payrolls data

Bengaluru — Gold was mostly unchanged early on Thursday as the dollar held firm on strong US services sector growth, with markets awaiting the key US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Spot gold was steady at $1,274.50 an ounce at 4.07am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $1,277.

"Everyone’s waiting for the employment figures this Friday. Unless somebody in the Federal Reserve says something, there’s not going to be much movement until Friday," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at CIBC Standard Bank.

On Thursday, the dollar inched up against a basket of its peers, after data from Wednesday showed growth in the US services sector accelerated in September to its fastest pace in 12 years, although sagging Treasury yields limited gains.

Markets are now waiting for US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, with investors expecting a slowdown in new jobs due to disruptions from two major hurricanes in September.

Asian shares were mildly firmer in early trade, on the recent strong US data, though holiday-thinned trade and uncertainty about how the hurricane season would affect the US economy were expected to keep investors cautious.

"Recently, China has been quiet even when they were in. Things might change because this week gold is a bit lower than last week. They may show some interest," Ikemizu said.

"The North Korea news has died down but it could come back at any time. I would be pretty cautious to go short from here.

"I’d rather think people will be bargain hunters below $1,300."

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,281. If it breaks through that level prices could climb into the $1,287-$1,297 zone, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, Fed funds futures on Wednesday showed investors were pricing in an 83% chance of a December interest rate hike by the US central bank.

Higher interest rates typically boost the dollar and aid bond yields, adding pressure on non-yielding gold, which is priced in dollars.

Any new head of the Fed will need to have the "flexibility of mind" to change tack during acute periods of crisis, the US central bank’s outgoing Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Wednesday.

Chairwoman Janet Yellen’s term ends in February and US President Donald Trump has said he will announce a successor this month.

In other precious metals, silver was flat at $16.58 an ounce.

Platinum slipped 0.3% to $909.35 an ounce, while palladium edged 0.2% higher to $924 an ounce.

