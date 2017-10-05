Gold slides after strong US data lifts dollar

London — Gold dipped on Thursday after strong US economic data lifted the dollar and underlined expectations that US interest rates would be hiked.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,273.66 an ounce at 1.51pm GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $1,276.80.

The dollar index gained after data showed the US trade deficit narrowed in August as exports of goods and services rose to a more than a two-and-a-half-year high, while jobless claims fell more than expected.

"The market is focusing on rate hikes, stock markets, a tad stronger dollar and bond yields that have been moving up in expectation of a potential tax deal and rate hike in December," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Expectations of monetary tightening were also supported by Philadelphia Federal Reserve president Patrick Harker, who said he was still pencilling in one more rate hike in 2017 and three in 2018. Higher interest rates typically boost the dollar and aid bond yields, adding pressure on dollar-denominated, nonyielding gold.

Investors are waiting for more clues on Friday from US nonfarm payrolls data, with investors expecting a slowdown in new jobs due to disruptions from two major hurricanes in September.

UBS cut its average forecast for gold for 2017 to $1,270 from $1,300 to take into account the likelihood of a December rate hike weighing on the market, metals strategist Joni Teves said in a note.

"Having said this, we do not foresee an aggressive sell-off either, as we expect rates to stay benign and the dollar to be broadly soft." Gold has rowed back about 6% since touching $1,357.54 an ounce in early September, the highest in more than a year.

It found support earlier this week at the key technical level of $1,268, Hansen said. "Now the market is looking for data that can solidify the sentiment that the correction is over, but so far we haven’t really seen that," he said.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.7% to $16.70 an ounce.

Palladium added 1% to $931.10 after moving last week to a premium over sister metal platinum, which dipped 0.2% to $910.95.

"The overall direction of that spread will be determined by gold, whether it manages to find support," Hansen said.

"If it does, platinum has potential for better upside than palladium, given the higher correlation between gold and platinum," he added.

