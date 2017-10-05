Markets

Bonds weaker in directionless trade

05 October 2017 - 10:22 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
South African government bonds were weaker on Thursday morning as most market participants sat on the sidelines waiting for direction.

Bonds, which usually track the rand, traded in narrow ranges.

US economic data will provide some market momentum, with the focus on nonfarm payroll data due on Friday.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said not much should be expected in the way of rand movements on Thursday, given the stability in global markets, an empty data and events calendar locally, and the caution ahead of the US employment report.

Sasfin analysts said another quiet couple of sessions could be expected.

At 9.07am the R186 government was bid at 8.625% from Wednesday’s 8.605%.

The rand was at R13.6221 from R13.5683.

