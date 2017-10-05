Bonds stay weaker in keeping with the rand

South African government bonds were weaker on Thursday afternoon, taking their direction from the weaker rand.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose about five basis points to 8.65%, as the rand slipped through the R13.60 to the dollar level. However, the moves in local bonds and the rand appeared fairly contained, as markets braced for the closely watched US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The US jobs data could shape the dollar and, in turn, the rand and local bonds.

Economists expect the world’s largest economy to have created at least 90‚000 jobs in September‚ down from 156‚000 in August.

"The US dollar is mostly little changed as the broad consolidation that has emerged this week continues," said Brown Brothers Harriman analysts said in a note. "The two powerful forces that have emerged — expectation of a [US] Fed hike at the end of the year and European political challenges — appear to have reached a tentative equilibrium."

At 3.36pm, the R186 government was bid at 8.650% from Wednesday’s 8.605%.

The rand was at R13.6491 from R13.5683.