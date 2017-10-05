Bonds soften as markets await US jobs report

South African government bonds were weaker shortly before midday on Thursday, tracking a softer rand.

Analysts expect range-bound trade in both the local currency and for bonds, ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The employment figures, and numbers on wage growth, will be closely watched as the US Federal Reserve considers tightening monetary policy in coming months. In past weeks, the prospect of interest-rate increases in the US, and optimism over economic growth, has helped lift the greenback.

The rand was expected to trade in tight ranges, and there may be some position-squaring ahead of Friday’s release, said TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index, released on Thursday, which had declined to its lowest level in August 2017, recovered by 3.4 points to 93.0 in September, the chamber said. This represented a year-on-year improvement of 2.7 points.

Higher merchandise import and export volumes made notable contributions to the monthly improvement for September, and no particular sub-index made a substantial negative contribution, Sacci said.

At 11.30am, the R186 government was bid at 8.640% from Wednesday’s 8.605% and the R207 was at 7.36% from 7.33%.

The rand was at R13.6189 from R13.5683.