Stronger rand may pull down JSE’s miners

The rand was 0.56% stronger at R13.61/$ at 7am on Wednesday morning.

The dollar retreated against most currencies as the market awaits US President Donald Trump’s decision on who will replace Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve Bank chair when her term ends in February.

The rand also gained 0.4% to R16.02/€ and 0.37% to R18.06/£.

The JSE received mixed signals from stock exchanges trading ahead of its opening on Wednesday morning, making it unclear if the local market would follow Australia’s 0.7% drop or Hong Kong’s 0.76% rise.

In Sydney, BHP was down 0.55% to A$26.01, which does not augur well for the JSE’s miners, which are likely to suffer from the stronger rand.

Outside Australia, Asian markets generally took their cue from Wall Street where the three main indices reached fresh records for a second successive day.

Agricultural holding company Zeder said on September 29 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August fell by up to 74%.

Zeder’s biggest holding is Pioneer Foods, which warned on August 8 that after suffering from the drought in 2016, it was now suffering from sharp maize price deflation due to bumper crops.

"At the half year, the company indicated that it anticipated an improved performance in the second half," Pioneer said in its update for the 10 months to end-July.

"This has, however, materialised at a slower rate than anticipated due to a significant slowdown in the local economy, aggressive price based competition and the lowest international prices recorded on raisins in seven years. African export markets have also shown no sign of recovery."