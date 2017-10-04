Rand recovers as Trump eyes dovish replacement for Yellen

The rand had recovered some of the losses sustained in recent sessions shortly before midday on Wednesday, as emerging-market currencies began consolidating slightly after some two weeks of dollar strength.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump may make a decision to replace US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen within two to three weeks, and seems to favour a dovish candidate.

The rand hit a six-month low to the greenback on Tuesday, with the dollar buoyant following recent easing in geopolitical tension, hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials, and solid economic data.

The dollar rally fade comes down to claiming that the positives are in the price, including that of an interest-rate increase in December, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

Global focus would be back on the data on Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week. The key indicator to watch is the private sector ADP employment report, which usually gives guidance on what to expect ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, said Cairns.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that Trump may favour the more dovish Jerome Powell, as opposed to the more hawkish Kevin Warsh [to replace Yellen], meaning the rand may be expected to pull back harder than other emerging-market currencies, said TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

Data releases could drive the rand in the short term, and some consolidation could be in the offing ahead of Friday’s US jobs report, he said.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R13.5862 to the dollar from R13.6888‚ at R15.9708 to the euro from R16.0826 and at R18.0371 to the pound from R18.1232.

The euro was at $1.1755 from $1.1748.