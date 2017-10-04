Rand recovers as dollar rally loses steam

The rand fared a lot better on Wednesday morning amid a broad retreat in the dollar, which has been the currency of choice over at least the past two weeks.

"The argument for a fading in the dollar rally comes down to claiming that the positives are in the price," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in a note.

US treasury yields have stabilised, after rising fairly sharply recently in line with the dollar.

Prospects of higher interest rates in the US have recently boosted the dollar and put pressure on the rand, which dipped to its lowest point since April before rebounding slightly.

A weaker rand breeds inflation, but tends to favour exporters.

The rand changed hands to the dollar at about R13.61 in early trade, marking some improvement from the intraday level of R13.75 seen on Tuesday.

Still, the local currency could be in for a volatile period, with the medium-term budget policy statement and ruling ANC’s elective conference on the horizon.

Rating agencies are likely to keep a beady eye out for any fiscal slippage in the budget, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is due to table later in the month.

At 9.14am, the rand was at R13.6138 to the dollar from R13.6888‚ at R15.9982 to the euro from R16.0826 and at R18.0489 to the pound from R18.1232

The euro was at $1.1751 from $1.1748.