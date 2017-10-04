Markets

Rand firms as weak US data put dollar on back foot

04 October 2017 - 16:42 Maarten Mittner
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
The rand was firmer to the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, as US jobs data came in weaker than expected, and as speculation increased that US President Donald Trump was set to announce a new US Federal Reserve chair, who would be more suited to his expansionary fiscal policies.

Private-sector ADP payrolls increased by 135,000 in September, a sharp decline from the 228,000 in August. This was mostly due to the effect of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The ADP data is a forerunner of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, with a worse-than-expected number possibly reducing the likelihood of a December rate hike by the Fed.

The market has priced in an 80% probability of a rise in December.

The euro gained against the dollar despite renewed tension in Spain, as Catalans pressed ahead for independence, despite warnings by the Spanish king that such a step would be illegal.

The market is now awaiting a speech by European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi on progress with the Brexit talks, with EU officials warning on Tuesday that little had been made. The pound initially weakened against the dollar in response but picked up somewhat late on Tuesday.

At 3.01pm on Wednesday, the rand was at R13.5779 to the dollar from R13.6888, at R15.9841 to the euro from R16.0826 and at R18.0215 to the pound from R18.1232.

The euro was at $1.1771 from $1.1748.

Trump is reportedly considering replacing Fed chair Janet Yellen within the next two to three weeks, probably with a dovish candidate such as Jerome Powell, as opposed to the more hawkish Kevin Warsh.

With the Fed currently indicating that one more rate hike was likely in 2017, and the ECB giving the impression that a further asset purchase reduction would happen, traders were naturally curious about whether those views would change, in the light of recent data, said Oanda trader Craig Erlam.

"As it is, traders have only recently become convinced that we’ll see another Fed rate hike this year, and the possibility of more next year was only just being priced in," he said.

A hawkish stance from the Fed tends to support the dollar, while a more dovish stance is supportive of US bonds.

