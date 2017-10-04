Oil prices fall on caution that rally will not last

London — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by caution that a rally that lasted for most of the third quarter would not extend through the last three months of the year.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $50.10 per barrel at 8.43am GMT, down 32c from their last close. They fell below $50 earlier in the session.

Brent crude futures were down 47c at $55.53 a barrel.

The fall came amid market speculation that a third-quarter rally that lifted Brent to mid-2015 highs by late September had been overdone. A resumption in output at Libya’s el-Sharara oil field added to the concerns.

"Fundamentals may not yet be strong enough to support a continued rally, especially in growth-dependent commodities such as oil," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark’s Saxo Bank, said in a quarterly outlook to investors.

The el-Sharara oil field re-started on Wednesday. It had been producing more than 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) before armed brigades closed it on Sunday. Still, traders said a so-called market re-balancing is well underway, meaning demand is no longer undershooting available supply.

The re-balancing is a result of strong consumption and also efforts led by oil cartel Opec to cut output by about 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017 and the first quarter of next year. But rising oil production in the US, which is not part of the output agreement, has prevented prices from climbing further.

US output hit 9.55-million bpd in late September, its highest level since July 2017, and drillers added six oil rigs in the week to September 29, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes. "The number of active drilling rigs in the US increased last week, highlighting the fact that higher oil prices will inevitably lead to more production from US shale," William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities, wrote in a note to clients.

Data on Tuesday from the US American Petroleum Institute showed petrol stocks rising last week by a larger-than-expected 4.9-million barrels, with crude stocks dropping by 4.1-million barrels.

Traders said they would be watching for fuel inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration, due on Wednesday, for further market guidance.

