The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, as individual shares with significant overseas holdings gained, despite a recovery in the rand.

The local bourse saw higher-than-usual trade, with stand-out performances from Sasol, Naspers, and diversified miners lifting it to just 146 points shy of its previous record.

The all share closed 0.70% higher at 56‚750 points; its record high is 56‚896.90‚ reached on August 25 this year.

The blue-chip top 40 added 0.80%. Resources gained 1.45%‚ food and drug retailers 1.32%‚ the gold index 0.93%‚ banks 0.61%‚ industrials 0.56%‚ property 0.47%, and financials 0.43%. Platinums shed 0.31%.

Global equity markets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow remaining in record territory.

Naspers continued its rally‚ as its investment in Chinese group Tencent continued to pay off. Tencent earlier rose another 0.75% in Hong Kong trade. Naspers has now gained 53.6% this year; it was up 1.19% on the day, to R3,095.

Anglo American rose 1.88% to R258.29 and Glencore 1.34% to R64.82.

Sasol rose 3.39% to R380.50.

Remgro added to gains in industrials‚ up 1.65% to R213.72.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 1.55% to R130.49.

In banks, FirstRand lost 1.28% to R51.59‚ trading ex-dividend‚ but Standard Bank gained 1.61% to R160.50 and Capitec 1% to R887.79.

Financial advisory group PSG Konsult was flat at R8.99‚ ahead of the release of interim results on Thursday. It reported that recurring headline earnings rose 19% for the year to end-February.

Sanlam closed 2.18% higher at R68.29.

Retailers Shoprite leapt 3.18% to R209.38 and Steinhoff Africa Retail rose 1% to R23.28.

Resilient added 0.86% to R136.18 and Investec Property Fund 2.25% to R15.90. Capital & Counties shed 2% to R47.04.

Vodacom dropped 3.22% to R151.36‚ after the Competition Commission accused the mobile operator of abusing its dominance in its contract with the Treasury.

MTN gained 1.42% to R123.68.

European markets were mixed in the early evening‚ with the CAC 40 down 0.08% while the DAX 30 had added 0.53%.

Brent crude had gained 0.38% to $55.92 a barrel. Gold was up 0.23% to $1‚274.42 an ounce‚ while platinum had lost 0.3% to $913.56.

The rand was at R13.593 to the dollar from R13.6888.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.8% to 51‚330 points. The number of contracts traded was 25‚645 from Tuesday’s 28‚310.