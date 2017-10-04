JSE pushes higher, closing in on previous record

The JSE rumbled along at a steady pace on Wednesday, despite a broad recovery in the rand.

The all share was up 0.41% to 56,591.50 points at lunchtime, just 300 points short of its record high, reached in August.

A handful of resource and industrial stocks helped the all share, which outperformed some its peers in Europe.

Petrochemical group Sasol topped the winner’s board among blue-chip stocks, coming off a low base, after unveiling a new R21bn broad-based black economic empowerment deal on September 20.

Naspers extended its record run in the industrial sector, as did Mondi in the resource space.

Banks held up relatively well, with a recovery in the rand possibly helping their cause.

For the year to date, the all share has gained about 12%, with the top 40 accounting for all of the gains. But even so, the rally has been concentrated in a few shares, such as Naspers, which is up a hefty 53% so far in 2017.

Stripping out the top 40, the mid-cap and small-cap indices are still in negative territory.

Sanlam Private Wealth head of online trading Gerhard Lampen attributed the divergent performances in stocks partly to uncertainty about the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are tipped as front-runners to succeed President Jacob Zuma, whose term as the party leader comes to an end in December. There other candidates vying for the job, including Zweli Mkhize, who currently serves as the party’s treasurer-general, and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

"The euphoria of a Ramaphosa or Mkhize victory in December is making way for a realisation that the December conference might be postponed indefinitely and that Jacob Zuma can hang on to power for much longer," Lampen said.

Naspers was up 1% to R3,088.96 and MTN 1.41% to R123.67.

Food producer Pioneer regained 2.91% to R116.55, but is still very weak in the short-term, having lost more than 25% so far this year. It gave up about 10% in both August and September.

Netcare was up 1.65% to R23.48, amid some bargain hunting, after it lost more than 3% on Monday, and was fairly flat on Tuesday.

Mondi Group was up 1.29% to R378.84 and Sasol 2.77% to R378.21.

Investment group PSG was up 1.78% to R240.71 while Liberty Group shed 1.85% to R106.

