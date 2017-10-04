JSE opens higher on gold as Dow rallies again

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday after the Dow closed at yet another high on Tuesday, and as the Hang Seng rallied in response on Wednesday.

The local market was led by gold shares, with retailers recovering from oversold levels.

US markets continued to climb to a record high for the sixth day on Tuesday, with the Dow gaining 0.37% to 22,641.67 points. The Dow has now closed in positive territory for the 14th time in 17 sessions following the release of President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

The Hong Kong market has established a foothold above the 28,000 points level, Momentum SP Reid analysts said. The Hang Seng was up 0.72% to 28,374.66 on Wednesday morning.

Chinese internet company Tencent, in which local market heavyweight Naspers holds about a third, rose 0.58% in Hong Kong trade, boosting Naspers to a record high. Naspers climbed 1.15% to R3,0940.

The weaker rand trend of the week supported industrials, while gold shares gained on a softer dollar after the gold price fell to eight-week lows on Tuesday.

The gold price was up 0.35% to $1.276.06 on Wednesday morning soon after the JSE’s opening.

The all share is now only about 300 points away from its record of 56,896.90 reached on August 25.

"Structurally, the overall position for the key all share index remained positive," Momentum said.

At 10.01am the all share was 0.35% up at 56,557.10 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.38%. The gold index rose 1.15%, food and drug retailers 0.85%, general retailers 0.61%, industrials 0.55% and property 0.43%. Banks softened 0.11%.

Sasol was a top performer, rising 1.08% to R371.99. Brent crude was 0.18% lower at $55.61 a barrel.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 2.08% to R131.17.

FirstRand dropped 1.42% to R51.52.

Niche asset manager Sygnia added 5.7% to R9.09.

Redefine rose 0.84% to R10.85 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.28% to R177.99.

MTN rose 1.53% to R123.82.

Netcare added 1.26% to R23.39.

Private education group Curro shed 0.34% to R35.39. It unbundled and separately listed its tertiary education arm, Stadio, earlier in the week.

Stadio was up 1.72% at R5.90.