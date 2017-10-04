Gold lifts off seven-week low as dollar slumps

London — Gold rose on Wednesday after marking a seven-week low the previous session, as the dollar dipped on talk that a dovish Federal Reserve chair would be appointed in 2018.

The greenback eased against a currency basket after a Politico report said Fed governor Jerome Powell was favoured by US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin over former governor Kevin Warsh. Janet Yellen’s term as chair expires in February.

Powell is seen as more dovish than Warsh, who has criticised the Fed’s bond-buying programme in the past. "The market is looking at the dollar at the moment, we’ve seen an unwind of the fear trade linked to North Korea. That trend is likely to continue," said Martin Arnold, commodity strategist at ETF Securities. "The dollar will grind higher in the next couple of months," he added.

ETF sees spot gold edging down to $1,260 an ounce by year-end.

Having touched its lowest since mid-August on Tuesday, spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,276.87 an ounce by 10.08am GMT on Wednesday.

The precious metal is down about 6% from a one-year high of $1,357.54 hit in early September.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $1,279.60.

Dollar money-market futures were pricing in about a 70% chance of a rate hike by December, but a more dovish Fed candidate would be likely to prompt investors to bet on a less aggressive retreat from the current loose monetary policy.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for nonUS investors.

In wider markets, global equities hit a record high with investors in an exuberant mood in the US overnight and in Asia later, but sentiment in Europe was soured by a political crisis gathering steam in Spain. Soaring equities tend to dent the appeal of gold, seen as a safe haven.

"We still feel comfortable with our cautious view on gold as the rebound of the dollar should continue while the slide in [gold] prices increases the risk of further position squaring in the futures market and could trigger selling in the physical market," said Julius Baer in a note.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, New York’s SPDR Gold Trust GLD, fell 0.58% on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York’s iShares Silver Trust SLV, fell 0.04%. Silver climbed 1% to $16.75 an ounce.

Platinum rose 0.9% to $917.20 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.4% to $918.50. The sister metals, widely used as autocatalysts, hit price parity for the first time in 16 years last week.

