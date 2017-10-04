Futures track firmer JSE, while Dow falters

On Wednesday, South African futures closed at a record high for the second consecutive day, as the local bourse closed within a hair’s breadth of its best level.

Despite a recovery in the rand, the JSE posted broad-based gains, with both the industrial index and top-40 index reaching record highs.

The Dow, however, slipped at its opening, coming off a multi-session winning streak. Markets were processing economic data, including that US private-sector employers added 135,000 jobs in September, down sharply from the 237,000 in August, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen is expected to give a speech later on Wednesday, while much focus remains on the US non-farm payroll numbers on Friday. The figures are closely watched for signals of wage growth, as the Fed contemplates raising interest rates again this year.

Locally, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index is expected to be released on Thursday, when there may be some reaction to the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review.

The Reserve Bank warned on Wednesday that SA was on track to having its worst period of growth since the 1930s’ depression, saying SA may only achieve a 1.5% growth rate in 2019. The Bank also expressed discomfort about inflation, and the budget deficit, possibly hinting that further interest-rate cuts may be risky.

The all share closed 0.70% higher at 56‚750 points; its record high is 56‚896.90‚ reached on August 25 this year. The blue-chip top 40 added 0.80%. Resources gained 1.45%‚ food and drug retailers 1.32%‚ the gold index 0.93%‚ banks 0.61%‚ industrials 0.56%‚ property 0.47%, and financials 0.43%. Platinums shed 0.31%.

The Dow was flat shortly after the JSE’s close, and the Nasdaq had lost 0.02%. European markets were mixed, with the CAC 40 down 0.3% while the DAX 30 had added 0.34%.

Brent crude had gained 0.38% to $55.92 a barrel. Gold was up 0.23% to $1,274.42 an ounce, while platinum had lost 0.3% to $913.56.

The rand was at R13.593 to the dollar from R13.6888.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.8% to 51,330 points. The number of contracts traded was 25,645 from Tuesday’s 28,310.

© Business Day