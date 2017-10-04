Bonds track firmer rand as market waits for direction

South African government bonds were marginally firmer shortly before midday on Wednesday, tracking a firmer rand as the dollar’s recent rally faded a little.

The dollar took a breather as recent factors which that buoyed the greenback became increasingly priced in, analysts said. Reports that US President Donald Trump may favour a dovish replacement for US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen also took some pressure off emerging-market currencies.

Near-term definitive trends were not likely to emerge against the backdrop of prevailing uncertainties, said Sasfin Securities Bond analysts.

Market focus on Wednesday was on the release of US ADP employment data for September, and another speech by Yellen in the evening. The major global data release is, however, that of the US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

The bullish bias in equity markets remained intact, Momentum SP Reid analysts, while higher US yields in the bond market favoured a stronger dollar, which had firmed to $1.1756 to the euro on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning it was at $1.1770.

At 11.31am yield on the R186 was at 8.61% from 8.655% and the R207 was at 7.34% from 7.385%.

The rand was at R13.597 to the dollar from R13.6888.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.3222% from 2.3204%.

The local bond market experienced net outflows of R10.8bn in September, mainly on foreign selling. Demand for dollar-denominated South African sovereign debt in global markets has been muted in the second half of 2017.

"Foreign flows remain a key risk on our radar," said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.