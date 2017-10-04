Bonds firm marginally but overall trend remains negative

South African government bonds were marginally firmer in early morning trade on Wednesday on a stronger rand and lower US bond yields, but the overall sentiment toward local bonds remained negative.

US yields pulled back slightly on a recovery in the euro against the dollar after being hammered by the greenback last week following President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan announcement.

Marginally lower US bond yields followed the strong spike in US bond yields last week, based on the prospect of a rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in December.

"It should not be seen as a technical reversal as there is no evidence of a value retracement among US treasuries," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The bullish bias in equity markets remained intact, Momentum said, while higher US yields in the bond market favoured a stronger dollar, which firmed to $1.1735 to the euro on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning it was at $1.1770.

The yield on the R186 was at 8.620% from 8.655% and the R207 was at 7.350% from 7.385%.

The rand was at R13.5953 to the dollar from R13.6888.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.3141% from 2.3419%.

The local bond market experienced net outflows of R10.8bn in September, mainly on foreign selling. Demand for dollar-denominated South African sovereign debt in global markets has been muted in the second half of 2017.

"Foreign flows remain a key risk on our radar," said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts.

Moody’s recently highlighted the rising susceptibility to event risk should foreign investor sentiment deteriorate, Nedbank said.

Foreign investors hold close to 48% of SA’s rand-denominated bonds.