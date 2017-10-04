Bonds firm as market waits for new catalysts

South African government bonds extended earlier gains on Wednesday afternoon, tracking a firmer rand, as the dollar took a breather from its recent rally.

Hiring at private US employers grew less than expected in September, according to a report on Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

Firms across the US added 135,000 workers to their ranks in September, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing (ADP), less than the 150,000 forecast by the Wall Street Journal, the newswire said. It was, however, in line with a consensus forecast by Bloomberg.

The ADP numbers were being watched for signals about this week’s major data release, that of US non-farm payroll numbers on Friday. Analysts said some rand consolidation may be expected ahead of this.

Employment and wage growth in the US would give clues on the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates in December, a move, which would weaken the rand.

Reports that US President Donald Trump may favour a dovish replacement for US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen on Tuesday helped take some pressure off emerging-market currencies, analysts said.

Near-term definitive trends were not likely to emerge against the backdrop of prevailing uncertainties, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.595% from 8.655% and the R207 at 7.335% from 7.385%.

The rand was at R13.5779 to the dollar from R13.6888.