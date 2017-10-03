Wall Street’s fresh record highs likely to buoy JSE on Tuesday
Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday generally took their cue from the US, where all three major indices reached fresh records on Monday.
The S&P 500 gained 0.39%, which a weakening rand translated into a 1.27% rise to R34.33 for the CoreShares exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks it on the JSE.
The rand was trading at R13.63/$, R15.95/€ and R18.06/£ at 7am on Tuesday morning.
The JSE’s all share and top 40 indices are both off the records set on August 25. The all share index gained 0.36% to 55,778 points on Monday, 2% under its 56,897 record in August. The top 40 index gained 0.47% to 49,610, which is 1.6% under its 50,419-point record.
The Satrix Top 40 ETF rose 0.63% to close at R49.78.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.63% higher and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was 0.85% higher ahead of the JSE’s opening.
An exception to Tuesday morning’s bullish mood was Australia, where Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.51%. Australian Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe announced interest rates would be held steady at 1.5% as expected on Tuesday morning, but surprised market watchers with his downbeat commentary about the country’s record household debt and uncompetitive exchange rate.
Please sign in or register to comment.