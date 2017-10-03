Markets

Rand drops to five-month low against bullish dollar

03 October 2017 - 15:48 Karl Gernetzky
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The rand extended losses against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, as the greenback continued to be resilient in the wake of upbeat data releases and hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials.

Analysts said there was some hope for consolidation of emerging-market currencies this week, but focus would be on the dollar, ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

At 3pm the rand’s losses had outstripped those of its emerging-market peers, having lost just more than 1%, to R13.741, from R13.5998. This is its lowest level since April 12.

At the same time, the rand was at R16.1425 to the euro from R15.9569 and at R18.1886 to the pound from R18.0532. The euro was at $1.1748 from $1.1734.

The dollar has been particularly firm this week, bolstered by last week’s hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen, and optimism over the ability of US President Donald Trump to press ahead with tax reforms.

The Institute for Supply Management reported on Monday that US manufacturing activity reached a 13-year high in September‚ while on Monday, Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said that interest rates could still be increased in 2017‚ despite inflation lagging behind the 2% target.

Inflation was picking up in the US, but moving sideways at low levels in the eurozone, supporting monetary policy divergence, said Black Rock Investment Institute. US monetary policy normalisation and potential for upside economic surprises supported the dollar.

A tightening of monetary policy in the US, and continued loose monetary policy in the eurozone would be expected to weaken the euro, which the rand usually tracks.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the rand was also hampered by domestic woes, with the next local event to look forward to being the medium-term budget policy statement towards the end of the month: "My opinion of anything finance ministry-related would not shine with positive sentiment."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand battered by the dollar and domestic woes
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE positive as weak rand supports ...
Markets
3.
Wall Street’s fresh record highs likely to buoy ...
Markets
4.
Rand drops to five-month low against bullish ...
Markets
5.
Rand and emerging market peers drop
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.