Rand drops to five-month low against bullish dollar

The rand extended losses against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, as the greenback continued to be resilient in the wake of upbeat data releases and hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials.

Analysts said there was some hope for consolidation of emerging-market currencies this week, but focus would be on the dollar, ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

At 3pm the rand’s losses had outstripped those of its emerging-market peers, having lost just more than 1%, to R13.741, from R13.5998. This is its lowest level since April 12.

At the same time, the rand was at R16.1425 to the euro from R15.9569 and at R18.1886 to the pound from R18.0532. The euro was at $1.1748 from $1.1734.

The dollar has been particularly firm this week, bolstered by last week’s hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen, and optimism over the ability of US President Donald Trump to press ahead with tax reforms.

The Institute for Supply Management reported on Monday that US manufacturing activity reached a 13-year high in September‚ while on Monday, Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said that interest rates could still be increased in 2017‚ despite inflation lagging behind the 2% target.

Inflation was picking up in the US, but moving sideways at low levels in the eurozone, supporting monetary policy divergence, said Black Rock Investment Institute. US monetary policy normalisation and potential for upside economic surprises supported the dollar.

A tightening of monetary policy in the US, and continued loose monetary policy in the eurozone would be expected to weaken the euro, which the rand usually tracks.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the rand was also hampered by domestic woes, with the next local event to look forward to being the medium-term budget policy statement towards the end of the month: "My opinion of anything finance ministry-related would not shine with positive sentiment."