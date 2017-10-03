Rand battered by the dollar and domestic woes

The rand was weaker against the dollar just before midday on Tuesday, after trading steady in earlier trade.

The rand, like other emerging-market currencies, has taken a minor battering over the past week as economic developments in the US supported a bullish dollar.

TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said there might be some consolidation in the next couple of days and emerging-market currencies could trade stronger. "In the short term, the dollar does seem to be the favourite currency to trade stronger, and all eyes and ears will be kept on the US Federal Reserve speeches and non-farm payrolls data due this week," said Van der Westhuizen.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the rand was also hampered by its own domestic woes, with the next local event to look forward to being the medium-term budget policy statement towards the end of the month. "My opinion of anything finance ministry-related would not shine with positive sentiment," said Butler.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.6757 to the dollar from R13.5998, at R16.0601 to the euro from R15.9569 and at R18.1174 to the pound from R18.0532.

The euro was at $1.1744 from $1.1734.