The JSE lifted to a three-week high on Tuesday‚ taking its direction from global markets, which remained buoyant.

The rand reached a six-month low to the dollar, which boosted dual-listed shares on the local bourse. The strength of the greenback was expected to stay in the spotlight until Friday’s US jobs report, analysts said.

Platinum stocks led gains among miners with global diversified resources also standing out. Rand hedges‚ led by Naspers and Richemont‚ were in record territory for the whole day.

Equity markets have been lifted this week by the prospect of a more favourable tax regime in the US, the positive outlook for US corporate earnings, and signs of global economic growth.

The all share closed 1.04% firmer at 56‚358.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.07%. Platinums rose 2.61%‚ the gold index 2.31%‚ industrials 1.34%‚ resources 1.16%‚ food and drug retailers 0.54%, and banks 0.28%. General retailers shed 0.32% and property 0.28%.

Naspers closed 2.88% higher at a record R3‚058.73, after a rise in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, of which it owns about a third.

Anglo American closed 2.47% higher at R253.52‚ its highest level since 2014.

Assore jumped 5.92% to R306.32 and Exxaro 4.99% to R131.85.

Richemont climbed 1.89% to R125.75 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.28% to R1‚636.74.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 4.58% to R15.76 and Harmony 3.6% to R24.76.

Recently listed Steinhoff Africa Retail rose 3.78% to R23.05‚ while Steinhoff dropped 0.89% to R59 and Woolworths 1.4% to R57.80.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 3.59% to R177.50. The group earlier announced it would issue shares to finance expansion in Eastern European markets.

Private education group Curro shed 9.57% to R35.51‚ after unbundling and separately listing its tertiary education arm‚ Stadio. The latter ended the day little changed at R5.80.

The Dow was up 0.27% shortly after the JSE’s close‚ and the Nasdaq 0.05%. European markets were also firmer‚ with the FTSE 100 up 0.3% and the CAC 40 0.37%.

Brent crude was little changed at $56.06 a barrel. Gold was off 0.25% to $1‚273.87 an ounce‚ while platinum lost 0.03% to $910.05.

The rand was at R13.6851 to the dollar from R13.5998.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.37% to 51‚065 points. The number of contracts traded was 28‚310 from Monday’s 25‚693.