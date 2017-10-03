JSE opens firmer as Naspers leads on surging global equity markets

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday on surging global equity markets with the Dow closing at yet another high on Monday. Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday morning after Chinese markets opened following a public holiday.

The Dow closed 0.68% up at 22,557.60 points. It has gained 14.4% so far in 2017, the highest annual gain in four years. The Nikkei was up 1.05% and the Hang Seng rose 1.99%.

"Equity markets in Europe and the US closed higher amid a resurgence of the reflation trade, driving investors to cyclical stocks," Franklin Templeton analysts said.

The reflation trade was reinvigorated by both the long-awaited announcement of the Trump administration’s tax-reform plan, alongside hawkish central bank commentary, with US equities responding favourably, Franklin Templeton said.

The local market was supported by industrials as Naspers climbed above R3,000 a share. Its Chinese Tencent investment, of which it owns a third, was up 2.5% in Hong Kong trade.

Miners climbed on the generally positive global investment environment and as the rand remained negative pressure from a stronger dollar. Spot gold was flat at $1,270 an ounce.

The upward trend among US equities was not expected to abate soon.

"The fourth quarter is historically a positive period for equities with investor sentiment buoyed by the belief that tax reform will materialise in the months ahead," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

At 9.26am the all share was up 0.55% to 56,085.60 and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.61% higher. Resources rose 0.73%, industrials 0.68%, platinum 0.64%, gold 0.52% and banks 0.38%. Property shed 0.39%.

Naspers rose 1.58% to R3,019.97. It hit a record R3,036.53 on August 25, but the group now finds itself under pressure to diversify from its dominant Tencent stake. It announced an increased stake in online delivery group Delivery Hero as part of a R10bn-deal in September.

Among the big global miners Anglo American gained 1.64% to R251.46 and Glencore 1.08% to R63.93.

Sibanye was up 1.53% to R15.30 and Harmony 0.67% to R24.06.

Impala Platinum rose 1.43% to R31.85.

Among banks Standard Bank climbed 0.65% to R158.92 and Barclays Africa 0.58% to R139.

Steinhoff was 0.59% up at R59.88 but Pick n Pay dropped 0.92% to R56.05.

Among property stocks Nepi Rockcastle shed 2.39% to R179.70 and MAS 1.21% to R28.60.

Sun International was untraded at R52.15 after reporting interim revenue had risen 19% to R7.56bn but that debt ballooned to R15.1bn.

Clover Industries shed 3.2% to R12.70.

Sappi added 0.93% to R93.56.

Educational group Curro dropped 8.35% to R35.99 on the listing of its subsidiary Stadio.