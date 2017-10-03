JSE extends gains on firmer global markets

The JSE pushed decisively higher on Tuesday, taking its direction from buoyant world markets. The all share was up 0.72% to 56,182.30 points at lunchtime, its best level in about two weeks.

The boost came largely from the industrial and resource sectors, with Naspers reaching a record high and Anglo American at levels last seen in 2014.

The weaker rand environment added to the positive momentum in dual-listed stocks, such as Mondi.

Banks and broader financial stocks were mostly higher while retail shares were under renewed pressure, with a weaker rand potentially closing the window for another cut in interest rates later in the year.

"Domestically, our market has been somewhat fragmented, with certain stocks being bid up significantly, while other counters continue to lag," said Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group. "A shared concern, particularly for ‘SA Inc’ stocks is the heightened political risk environment that is expected to continue for some time."

The concerns come as the ANC prepares to elect a new leader in December, to replace President Jacob Zuma, whose term as party leader will be coming to an end. Zuma does, however, remain president of the country until the next national elections in 2019.

In Europe, share markets were mostly higher at midday, following a strong session in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.25%, after re-opening after a public holiday on Monday.

Naspers, which is by far the biggest share in the all share, rose 2.49% to R3,047.05, tracking moves in Hong Kong-based Tencent, in which Naspers holds about a third.

The recently listed Steinhoff Africa Retail rose 2.43% to R22.75.

Anglo American was up 1.73% to R251.68, Kumba 2.71% to R236.23 and Exxaro 5.51% to R132.50.

Impala Platinum rose 2.68% to R32.24 and Northam 2.5% to R49.28.

Capitec added 2.13% to R875.51, after a brief period of consolidation. Liberty Holdings rose 1.94% to R107.88, finding support for the first time in a while.

Private education group Curro shed 9.6% to R35.50, after unbundling and separately listing its tertiary education arm, Stadio.