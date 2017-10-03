JSE closes higher as Naspers leaps and miners and rand hedges rally

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as rand hedges and miners rallied on the weaker currency and buoyant global markets. The rand hit R13.7721 to the dollar in intra-day trade, its weakest level in six months.

Platinum stocks led gains among miners with global diversified resources also standing out. Rand hedges, led by Naspers and Richemont, were in record territory for the whole day.

Banks and broader financial stocks were mostly higher, while retailers came under renewed pressure, with a weaker rand potentially closing the window for another cut in interest rates later in the year.

The property index was weaker, mainly on Nepi Rockcastle, after the group issued shares for further expansion in Eastern Europe.

Record-high US markets set the scene for most of the day’s trade. The Dow closed 0.68% higher at 22,557.60 points on Monday. It has gained 14.4% so far in 2017, its highest annual gain in four years. "This caused the dollar to trade at six-week highs," said BP Bernstein Stockbrokers’ portfolio manager. Further weakness in the rand could cause a proper rally on the JSE, with miners and rand hedges set to benefit.

The Dow was up 0.28% soon after the JSE’s close, as European markets also gained ground with the CAC 40 gaining 0.37% and the FTSE 100 0.30%.

Analysts expect the boom in global markets to continue following the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans. Further impetus comes from the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates in December, on a strong economy and rising inflation.

BlackRock asset management said on Tuesday that its own research suggested US core inflation would rise back towards 2%, giving the Fed comfort in pushing ahead with policy normalisation. "We favour taking advantage of temporary equity market sell-offs, particularly in the current environment of low volatility and solid corporate earnings."

The euro has been under pressure ahead of the EU summit from October 19 to 20, when all 27 EU members will vote on whether talks can move onto the next stage of the Brexit negotiations. "We’ve seen some headlines suggesting EU leaders are considering making concessions by bringing forward transition talks," Franklin Templeton analysts said.

The weaker rand was also partly a response to political tension within the ANC ahead of the party’s conference in December, as well as questions over the fiscal resilience of the government ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement on October 25, and following Treasury’s bailout of SAA.

The all share closed 1.04% firmer at 56,358.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.07%. Platinums rose 2.61%, the gold index 2.31%, industrials 1.34%, resources 1.16%, food and drug retailers 0.54%, and banks 0.28%. General retailers shed 0.32% and property 0.28%.

Naspers, which accounts for 17% of the all-share index, closed 2.88% higher at a record R3,058.73. The gains came after a rise in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which Naspers holds about a third. Naspers has gained 51.8% so far this year.

Anglo American closed 2.47% higher at R253.52, its highest level since 2014.

Sasol shed 0.65% to R368.02, while Brent crude was flat at $56.11 a barrel.

Assore rocketed 5.92% to R306.32 and Exxaro 4.99% to R131.85. Exxaro said on Tuesday that it would sell up to 18.4-million, or a third, of the shares it holds in New York-listed titanium products company Tronox, currently worth about $397m or R5.43bn.

Richemont climbed 1.89% to R125.75 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.28% to R1,636.74.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 4.58% to R15.76 and Harmony 3.6% to R24.76. On Monday, the former announced its first production from an important project at the US palladium and platinum miner it bought for $2.2bn in cash earlier in 2017.

The recently listed Steinhoff Africa Retail rose 3.78% to R23.05, while Steinhoff dropped 0.89% to R59 and Woolworths 1.4% to R57.80.

Brait closed 1.02% lower at R52.31.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 3.59% to R177.50.

Resilient added 0.92% to R135.02, Redefine 0.65% to R10.76, and Growthpoint 0.29% to R24.40.

Sun International was 3.55% lower at R50.30 after reporting on Friday that interim revenue had risen 19% to R7.56bn, but that debt had ballooned to R15.1bn.

Private education group Curro shed 9.57% to R35.51, after unbundling and separately listing its tertiary education arm, Stadio. The latter ended the day at R5.80, very close to where it began trading.