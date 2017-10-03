Futures reach record high, tracking upbeat global markets

Local futures closed higher on Tuesday as the local bourse came within a few hundred points of its best level, and the Dow pushed further into record territory.

The dollar continued its climb against emerging-market currencies, with analysts saying some consolidation may be expected ahead of the release of US non-farm payrolls data on Friday. The rand reached an intra-day worst of R13.77 to the greenback, its lowest since April. The dollar is expected to remain the major focus in coming sessions, analysts said.

The cupboard was bare in terms of local data releases on Tuesday, while Wednesday sees the release of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review‚ which reports on the domestic and international developments that have affected inflation and SA’s monetary policy stance.

Analysts widely expect a rate cut from the Reserve Bank in November, but the Bank has pointed to currency risk as it contemplates cutting rates to bolster flagging economic growth.

The all share closed 1.04% firmer at 56‚358.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.07%. Platinums rose 2.61%‚ the gold index 2.31%‚ industrials 1.34%‚ resources 1.16%‚ food and drug retailers 0.54%, and banks 0.28%. General retailers shed 0.32% and property 0.28%.

The Dow was up 0.27% shortly after the JSE’s close, and the Nasdaq 0.05%. European markets were also firmer, with the FTSE 100 up 0.3% and the CAC 40 0.37%.

Brent crude was little changed at $56.06 a barrel. Gold was off 0.25% to $1,273.87 an ounce, while platinum lost 0.03% to $910.05.

The rand was at R13.6851 to the dollar from R13.5998.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.37% to 51,065 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,310 from Monday’s 25,693.