Bonds weaken as dollar continues to find support

South African bonds were softer shortly before midday on Tuesday, tracking the rand, which continued to come under pressure from a buoyant dollar.

US equity markets and the dollar had also been lifted on Monday, after upbeat manufacturing data added to recent optimism over US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms. Expectation of a US interest-rate rise in December in the market has also increased.

The Institute for Supply Management reported on Monday that US manufacturing activity reached a 13-year high in September, exceeding expectations, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said on Monday that interest rates could still be increased in 2017, despite inflation lagging behind the 2% target. He echoed the comments Fed chair Janet Yellen made last week.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said one could argue that local bonds were still better bid, even in the face of a depreciating rand. "While the jury is still out as to whether the dollar can maintain its recent move stronger, there is no doubt the market is a bit skittish," he said.

Data releases and risk events were, however, nonexistent on Tuesday.

At 11.30am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.64% from Monday’s 8.6%, and the R207 was at 7.345% from 7.31%.

The rand was at R13.6757 to the dollar from R13.5998.