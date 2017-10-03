Bonds steady, in line with the rand

South African bonds were steady on Tuesday morning, mirroring movements in the rand.

US treasuries fell slightly, as markets digested the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, while strong economic data, the prospect of a tax reform and the increased chance of an US rate increase should support the dollar.

Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said on Monday that interest rates could still be increased this year despite inflation lagging behind the 2% target. He echoed the comments Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen made last week.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said one could argue that local bonds were still better bid, even in the face of a depreciating rand. "While the jury is still out as to whether the dollar can maintain it recent move stronger, there is no doubt the market is a bit skittish."

At 9.05am the bid on the R186 government bond was unchanged from Monday’s 8.6%.

The US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3437% from 2.332%.

The rand was at R13.6072 to the dollar from R13.5998.