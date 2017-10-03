Bonds extend losses as rand dips to multimonth lows

South African government bonds were weaker on Tuesday afternoon, as the rand lost ground against the dollar, to levels last seen in April.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose to its highest level since mid-July as the local currency plumbed new session lows of R13.77 to the dollar.

The softer rand came as the dollar resumed its strengthening trend against a basket of currencies, save the euro, after upbeat economic data backed the case for an interest rate increase in the US.

The Institute for Supply Management reported on Monday that US manufacturing activity reached a 13-year high in September, exceeding expectations.

Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said on Monday that interest rates could still be increased in 2017, despite inflation lagging the 2% target. This echoed comments by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen last week.

At 3.03pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.685% from Monday’s 8.6%, and the R207 at 7.420% from 7.31%.

The rand was at R13.7351 to the dollar from R13.5998.

The head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Wealth, Ashley Dickinson, said they only saw some support in evidence around the 8.7% level on the R186.