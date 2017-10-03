Asian shares rise as they take their cue from Wall Street

Tokyo — Asian shares rose on Tuesday, taking heart from record closes on Wall Street and upbeat economic data that lifted US treasury yields and the dollar, even as weaker oil prices took their toll on energy stocks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% higher, clawing back losses from earlier in the Asian day.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index added 0.9% as a tailwind from a weaker yen helped it sail to its highest levels since August 2015.

Australian shares slipped 0.5%, pressured by consumer and energy shares. The energy index skidded 1.2% in line with weaker crude prices.

As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates on hold at a record low of 1.5%. The central bank said a stronger local currency would slow the economy and restrain price pressures.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, added 0.3% to 93.856, after nudging up to its highest levels since August 17.

The euro eased 0.2% to $1.1706, facing pressure from Spain’s biggest constitutional crisis in decades, after Sunday’s violence-marred independence referendum in Catalonia opened the door for its wealthiest region to move for secession as early as this week.

The dollar added 0.3% against its Japanese counterpart to ¥113.13, within sight of last week’s two-month high of ¥113.26.

Proposed US tax code changes as well as the possibility that US President Donald Trump will appoint a more hawkish Fed chairman also gave the dollar a lift.

Crude oil futures extended losses after tumbling on Monday, as a rise in US drilling and higher Opec output put the brakes on their recent rally and rekindled concern about oversupply.

Brent crude slipped 0.4% to $55.88 a barrel, after marking a third-quarter gain of about 20%. US crude fell 0.3% to $50.43.

"The fourth quarter is not too kind to the price of oil, as we switch from summer demand to expectations of winter demand," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.

On Wall Street on Monday, US stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note, with all three major indices closing at record highs after data underscored strength in the economy.

A measure of US manufacturing activity surged to a near 13-and-a-half-year high in September. Disruptions to the supply chains caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma resulted in factories taking longer to deliver goods and boosted raw material prices.

The Institute for Supply Management index rose to 60.8 in September, from 58.8 in August, exceeding expectations for a reading of 58.

US construction spending also rebounded in August after two consecutive months of declines, boosted by increases in both private and public outlays.

The dollar stood tall, hoisted by rising US treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note hit its highest since mid-July on Monday after the upbeat data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase US interest rates in December for a third time this year.

"There are strengthening expectations about what the Fed will do for the balance of the year, namely one more rate increase and balance sheet reduction," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at US Bank Private Client Group in Helena, Montana.

Due to the impact of the recent hurricanes, Northey said, "we’re going to get some data anomalies over the next few months, but as you step back and take a broader context around trends that exist right now, it is clear the US economy is performing very well, and it will continue to be on an improving path".

Spot gold edged down 0.1% to $1,269.40/oz, plumbing its lowest since August 16 as the dollar continued to strengthen.

Reuters