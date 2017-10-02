Rand suffers with euro from Spanish break-up fear

The rand followed the euro weaker on Monday morning, sliding 0.5% to R13.58/$, 0.44% to R18.16/£ and 0.35% to R16/€ at 7am.

The euro weakened against the dollar on the fear Catalan may attempt to unilaterally separate from Spain following a referendum on Sunday.

Sun International’s share price is likely to suffer on Monday morning as the market reacts to its interim results released after the JSE closed on Friday.

Although the hotel and casino group turned to a net interim profit of R132m for the six months to end-June from the matching period’s R176m loss, shareholders will not receive an interim dividend this year after receiving R1.35 per share in 2016.

Sun International said it was skipping an interim dividend "given the difficult trading conditions and the need to reduce the high debt levels".

Its share price slid 8% from R55.65 to R51.24 over past week.

JSE-listed companies with end-June reporting periods that now face public censure for failing to meet the bourse’s three-month deadline include grocery chain Choppies.

The Botswana-based company issued a statement on Friday saying a decision to delay publishing its results "was taken in the best interest of shareholders".

September new vehicle sales figures are scheduled for release at about 1.30pm on Monday. August saw vehicle sales recover to 49,220 units after sinking to a low of 34,956 in April.