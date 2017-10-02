The rand remained weaker against the dollar on Monday afternoon, but was off its intraday worst, with markets eyeing an increased likelihood that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December.

Investors were encouraged by the prospects of an improving US economy after Fed chair Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech last week, and progress made with tax-reform policies by US President Donald Trump, analysts said.

Markets also digested reports at the weekend that Trump’s administration was ramping up the search process for a new Federal Reserve chairman, reported Dow Jones Newswires. This included reports of another meeting with Kevin Warsh, seen by many as "hawkish".

The pricing of a December US interest-rate increase was at a record high 82% on Monday morning‚ said Rand Merchant Bank analysts.

Global focus would be on a flurry of data releases this week, notably US nonfarm payroll numbers on Friday, while the UK purchasing managers index (PMI), released on Monday, slipped slightly more than expected, putting the pound under pressure, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Locally‚ the seasonally adjusted Absa PMI rose 0.9 index points to 44.9 in September. Despite it being the second straight improvement‚ the index remained well below the neutral 50-point mark for a fourth month‚ but Absa noted improved perception of what conditions would be like in six months’ time.

Some geopolitical tension also weighed on the euro, after the Catalan independence vote in Spain‚ which was reported to have ended with a majority in favour of a split. There were also scenes of violence.

While the vote was not legally binding, traders were clearly a little concerned about its effects, not to mention how the situation was handled by the Spanish authorities, said Erlam.

At 3pm the rand was at R13.5864 to the dollar from R13.5137, at R15.9735 to the euro from R15.9403 and at R18.0404 to the pound from R18.0848.

The euro was at $1.1758 from $1.1795.